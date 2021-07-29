O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $19.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $590.41. 14,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.81.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

