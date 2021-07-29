ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Up 3.1%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.21. 4,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 211,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $656.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $180,702.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.