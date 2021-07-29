OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

LON OSB traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 485.40 ($6.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,473. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 467.30. OSB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52).

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

