Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.94.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.45. 5,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,086. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.