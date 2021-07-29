Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $75.35

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.35, but opened at $78.75. Overstock.com shares last traded at $74.69, with a volume of 53,345 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth about $19,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

