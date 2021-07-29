Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective decreased by Tudor Pickering to C$41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.13.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.83. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

