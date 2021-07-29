Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.

OC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Owens Corning by 88.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $142,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

