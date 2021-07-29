Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

OXSQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.