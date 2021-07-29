Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXSQ shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

