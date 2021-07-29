Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $77.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $61.65. 3,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,704. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.05.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

