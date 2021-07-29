Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Trading 3.9% Higher

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.98 and last traded at $139.78. 10,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 484,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,030.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

