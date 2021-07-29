Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 482,931 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

