Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 14,524 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $238,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.72.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

