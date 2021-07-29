Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

