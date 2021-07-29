Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

