Paloma Partners Management Co Has $710,000 Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,533 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of PBI opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBI. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.