Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 19,332 Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

