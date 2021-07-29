Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $850,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 116,234 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $1,530,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.21.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.