Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

