Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $384.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,018.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

