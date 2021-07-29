Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Purchases $12,048.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $12,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PKBK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 36.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

