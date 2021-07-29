Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Purchases $12,048.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $12,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PKBK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
