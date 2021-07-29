Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Parsons by 161.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $14,267,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 63,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

