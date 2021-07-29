Particl (PART) Price Reaches $1.41 on Major Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Particl has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $2,494.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00236207 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,422,976 coins and its circulating supply is 11,398,318 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

