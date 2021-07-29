Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Partners Bancorp by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

PTRS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.13. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.