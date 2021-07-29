Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Down 5.3%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.50. 3,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 411,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $666.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

