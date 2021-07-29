Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,278 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 134,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,935. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30.

