Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in July

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGOL opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Patriot Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
