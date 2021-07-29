Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in July

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGOL opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Patriot Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.