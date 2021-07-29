Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $24,602,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $13,739,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.