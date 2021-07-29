Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,556,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 511,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 356,876 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

