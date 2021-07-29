PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.50

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 48408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAVmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a market cap of $593.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PAVmed by 66.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PAVmed by 48.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 195,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

