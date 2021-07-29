Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $931.95 million and $108.37 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00029018 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 931,567,832 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

