PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.45.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $301.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.84. PayPal has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

