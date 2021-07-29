PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $322.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.45.

Shares of PYPL opened at $301.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.84. PayPal has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

