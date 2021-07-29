PC Connection (CNXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

