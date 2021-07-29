Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%.

PGC stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,691. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $622.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGC shares. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

