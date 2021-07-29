Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

PEB opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

