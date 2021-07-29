Pendal Group Limited Acquires 4,315 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $900,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,604.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 55,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $690,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXR opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $174.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

