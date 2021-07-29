Pendal Group Limited Acquires 4,609 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $654,975,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $202.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

