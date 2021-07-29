Pendal Group Limited Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 76,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after buying an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.47. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

