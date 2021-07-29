Pendal Group Limited Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.62.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $583.35 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.53 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 777.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

