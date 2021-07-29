Pendal Group Limited Sells 1,007 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 27.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,383,000 after purchasing an additional 70,011 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 6.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $962,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 13.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $190.50 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

