Pendal Group Limited Sells 700 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $152,726,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after acquiring an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $194.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.99.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

