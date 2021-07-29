PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.