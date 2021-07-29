Penta (PNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29,538.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $29,538.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Penta has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00769452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

