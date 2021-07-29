Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.21.

PNR opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 51.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

