Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.21.

NYSE:PNR opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $72.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

