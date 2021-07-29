Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

NYSE:PNR opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Pentair alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.