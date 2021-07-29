Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Reaches Market Cap of $7.79 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $18,819.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

