PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.18

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.18 and last traded at $157.82, with a volume of 24537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

