Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Up to $86.51

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.51, but opened at $91.18. Perficient shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 307 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Perficient by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,386 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,313 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

